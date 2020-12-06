Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,545 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,102 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 401,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.