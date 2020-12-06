Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.