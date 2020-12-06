Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ WB opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.