Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 45,318 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $913,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 137.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.