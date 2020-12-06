Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,491 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,029.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

