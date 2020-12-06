Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of BG Staffing worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

BGSF opened at $13.90 on Friday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.