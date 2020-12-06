Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Orion Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

