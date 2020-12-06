Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,729 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

TWST stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $7,940,720. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

