Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Bassett Furniture Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.64 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

