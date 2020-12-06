Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,805 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of IEC Electronics worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC).

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.