Comparing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GAN and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 2 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 0 2 0 3.00

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.38%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 14.75 $1.79 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 3.87 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -123.96

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN beats EverQuote on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

