Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,947 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Columbia Property Trust worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -297.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

