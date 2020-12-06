Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $724.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

