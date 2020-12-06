Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $34.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

