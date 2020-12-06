Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448,563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

