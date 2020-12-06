Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

NYSE UBER opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

