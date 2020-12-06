CIBC Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $108.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.60.

PRBZF opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

