Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,546. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Bank of America began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

