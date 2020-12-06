Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.