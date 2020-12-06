CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $944,082. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

