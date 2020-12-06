CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.