Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 960,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after buying an additional 539,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after buying an additional 350,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after buying an additional 216,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $333.40 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $339.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.62 and a 200-day moving average of $288.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

