Canaccord Genuity Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $74.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $74.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.81.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.