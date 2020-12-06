Canaccord Genuity Raises National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$74.50

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.94.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

