Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

