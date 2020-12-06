Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $2,888,500.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.