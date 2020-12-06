BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.55%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

