Brokers Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

In related news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $48,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,949.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

