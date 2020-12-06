Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $161.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $167.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

