BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BRFS stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

