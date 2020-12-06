Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDN. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after acquiring an additional 458,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.