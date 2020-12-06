Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $64,672.32 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $49.50 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

