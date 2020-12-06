BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $77.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTIOF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.81.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

