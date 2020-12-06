BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $77.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTIOF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.81.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

