Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $327,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

