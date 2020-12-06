Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $133,448,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $559.40 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

