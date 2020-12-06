BidaskClub Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,384.54 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622,761 shares of company stock valued at $163,775,585. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

