Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

