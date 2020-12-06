Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to $0.75

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.78.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.36.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 232.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 507,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117,395 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

