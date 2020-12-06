Barings LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

