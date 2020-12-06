Barclays Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $171.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $159.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.44.

ZS stock opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

