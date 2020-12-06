Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

