Bank of America Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $150.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.16.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,488 shares of company stock worth $48,265,653. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

