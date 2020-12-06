Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSAC. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

BSAC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

