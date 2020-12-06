Axa S.A. Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

NYSE GPI opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,042 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.