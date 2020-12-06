Axa S.A. Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

