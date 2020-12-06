Axa S.A. Sells 6,652 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,772 shares of company stock worth $10,987,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

