Axa S.A. Sells 204,400 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Natixis bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $65.74 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $573,082. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.