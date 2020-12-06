Axa S.A. Sells 1,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.28% of OSI Systems worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in OSI Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

