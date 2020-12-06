Axa S.A. Purchases 47,700 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of First Horizon National worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $13.18 on Friday. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

