Axa S.A. Purchases 43,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

